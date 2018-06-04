Japan's Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko visit Hawaii

By SOPHIA YAN and AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) - Prince Akishino, the second son of Japan's Emperor Akihito, and his wife, Princess Kiko, are making their first official visit together to the U.S.
The Japanese royal couple is in Hawaii this week as part of a yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants arriving in the islands.
Akishino and Kiko will lay a wreath on Monday at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in remembrance of soldiers who died during World War II and the Vietnam War, as well as visit the Ehime Maru Memorial, which commemorates Japanese lives lost when a U.S. submarine collided with a Japanese ship in 2001. On Tuesday, the royal couple will attend dinner with Gov. David Ige, plant a tree in Honolulu's Thomas Square and visit the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.
Emperor Akihito announced in December that he would abdicate the Chrysanthemum Throne at the end of April 2019, after reigning for 30 years. His eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, is expected to succeed the following day. Akishino, 52, would then take on the role of crown prince.
Akihito has one daughter, Sayako Kuroda, who married a commoner and gave up her title of princess. Women are not allowed to ascend the throne.
The royal couple visited Brazil in 2015 and Chile in 2017 to mark the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workMore >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.More >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>