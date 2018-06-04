Want to retire early? Creators of 'ChooseFI' podcast can help!

Imagine retiring at age 35? A Henrico man doesn't have to picture it, he's living that dream. And he's teamed up with a man from Chesterfield to teach others how to do it.

Brad Barrett and Jonathan Mendonsa are the creators of the podcast Choose FI, which means Choose Financial Independence.

You may not have heard of it yet, but you will.

The men are broadcasting weekly out of modest homes in Bon Air and Short Pump, with nearly 100,000 downloads a week.

Catch up on ChooseFI episodes here

Listeners tune in from around the world to get financial advice, learn to build the life they want and even retire early.

And they are learning from some of the best.

Barrett was able to leave his job doing corporate state tax returns and “retired” at age 35.

“It's kind of hard to describe,” said Barrett. “I get to live this life that I choose “When my kids get off the bus at 3 p.m., I'm there. And when we go to the pool every day, I'm there for three hours. I'm the only dad there.”

Mendonsa was a pharmacist and recently paid off $168,000 in student-loan debt.

“If I knew then, going back to maybe the age of 18, what I know now,” said Mendonsa. “It's not how much you make; it's how much you save. How does that change all of the decisions that I make?”

Both of them will stop by NBC12 for a Digital Dialogue with Andrew Freiden on Tuesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. to teach you some of their tricks and answer all your questions.

Submit your questions on Facebook NOW or live during the dialogue. You can also just sit back and enjoy the show on our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire, as well as the NBC12 News App.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12