Retiring at 35? Podcast reaches millions, focuses on 'financial independence'

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.More >>
Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.More >>
This weekend, you can help clean and protect Richmond’s greatest resource: the James River.More >>
This weekend, you can help clean and protect Richmond’s greatest resource: the James River.More >>
A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Walter Darnell Adams Jr. in June 2016.More >>
A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Walter Darnell Adams Jr. in June 2016.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
"Please hide packages from husband," the doormat read, so that's exactly what the delivery person did - to hilarious results.More >>
"Please hide packages from husband," the doormat read, so that's exactly what the delivery person did - to hilarious results.More >>