Is there a toilet paper shortage in Richmond schools?

The discussion Monday night of this year's school budget comes as a Richmond Public Schools parent started a crowd-funding site for toiletries for the school district's bathrooms.

While word spread of a toilet paper shortage, a school official says there was a delay in a supply shipment.

Superintendent Jason Kamras posted on Twitter over the weekend that "we don't need folks to donate" and that schools would be fully stocked on Monday.

We don’t need folks to donate. A couple of schools had issues on Friday. That’s unacceptable and I’ve made that abundantly clear to the RPS team. But I guarantee that every school will have supplies on Monday morning. If your school is out, message me directly. https://t.co/AjX6wSgsTs — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) June 2, 2018

The crowd-funding site was still active on Monday afternoon.

