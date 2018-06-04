Is there a toilet paper shortage in Richmond schools? - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Is there a toilet paper shortage in Richmond schools?

School officials said there was a delay in the shipment of toilet paper. (Source: file photo) School officials said there was a delay in the shipment of toilet paper. (Source: file photo)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The discussion Monday night of this year's school budget comes as a Richmond Public Schools parent started a crowd-funding site for toiletries for the school district's bathrooms.

While word spread of a toilet paper shortage, a school official says there was a delay in a supply shipment.

Superintendent Jason Kamras posted on Twitter over the weekend that "we don't need folks to donate" and that schools would be fully stocked on Monday. 

The crowd-funding site was still active on Monday afternoon. 

