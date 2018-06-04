Societe Generale paying $1.3B in fines over bribery, rates - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Societe Generale paying $1.3B in fines over bribery, rates

WASHINGTON (AP) - One of France's largest banks, Societe Generale, is pleading guilty in the U.S. and paying a $585 million fine for bribing Libyan officials to win government investments. The bank also is paying $750 million to settle U.S. charges of manipulating a key global interest rate.

The actions were announced by the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Under an agreement with the Justice Department, Societe Generale will avoid criminal prosecution on charges of manipulating the London interbank offered rate, or LIBOR, and will pay a $275 million fine. The bank is paying a $475 million civil penalty in a separate settlement with the CFTC.

Societe Generale will plead guilty Tuesday in federal court to violating U.S. laws against foreign bribery between 2004 and 2009.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have tied the knot

    Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have tied the knot

    Monday, June 4 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-06-04 10:29:02 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:00:50 GMT
    "Orange Is the New Black" actress Laura Prepon has married Ben Foster.More >>
    "Orange Is the New Black" actress Laura Prepon has married Ben Foster.More >>

  • Clarence Fountain, a founder of Blind Boys of Alabama, dies

    Clarence Fountain, a founder of Blind Boys of Alabama, dies

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-06-04 15:59:41 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:00:44 GMT
    One of the founding members of the Grammy-winning gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama has died. Manager Charles Driebe says Clarence Fountain was 88, and died Sunday in a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.More >>
    One of the founding members of the Grammy-winning gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama has died. Manager Charles Driebe says Clarence Fountain was 88, and died Sunday in a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.More >>

  • Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:39:02 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly