Virginia Beach administrator to lead Henrico Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools named a Virginia Beach schools administrator as its next superintendent on Tuesday.

Dr. Amy Cashwell - who is the school system's first-ever female superintendent - will replace Dr. Patrick Kinlaw, who is retiring this month after spending 20 years with Henrico County Public Schools.

"I am committed to maintaining the legacy of excellence within Henrico County Public Schools and to work collaboratively with the Henrico community to build upon the division's reputation for academic excellence and innovation," she said.

Cashwell is the chief academic officer for Teaching and Learning for schools in the city of Virginia Beach. In 2016, she was named Outstanding Educator of the Year by the Virginia Society for Technology in Education. Cashwell began her career as a teacher in 1998 before becoming an assistant principal and then principal. She assumed her current role in 2013.

"It is an honor to have been selected to serve the Henrico County Community as superintendent of schools," Cashwell said. "I am committed to maintaining the excellent record of Henrico schools."

The school board says Cashwell's experience and qualifications helped her beat out more than two dozen other applicants. One challenge Dr. Cashwell may face is the issue of diversity. In years past, more African American students were suspended than white students, and there have been several high-profile incidents involving race. It's the reason the district hired a new diversity leader - and Dr. Cashwell.

"She's done a lot of work in the area of diversity and equity," Patrick Kinlaw said. "And we just established this year an office of diversity and equity, so I think she can bring a lot to the table for that effort."

She'll received a base salary of $211,384.93, plus a $1,200 monthly car allowance.

Cashwell will assume the superintendent position on July 1.

