Sources: Virginia Beach administrator to lead Henrico Public Schools

Amy Cashwell is currently a top official at Virginia Beach schools.

Henrico County Public Schools is set to name a Virginia Beach schools administrator as its next superintendent.

Sources say Amy Cashwell will replace Dr. Patrick Kinlaw, who is retiring this month.

Cashwell is the chief academic officer for Teaching and Learning for schools in the city of Virginia Beach.

Kinlaw spent 20 years with Henrico Schools, including the past four as superintendent.

