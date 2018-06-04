Richmond School Board member questions posting for high-paid positions

A Richmond School Board member is speaking out after the superintendent authorized the posting of several high-paying administrative jobs last month.

Richmond School Board member Kenya Gibson says Superintendent Jason Kamras didn't give the board an adequate chance to weigh in on whether the district can afford the positions, which could total more than $500,000 a year.

Gibson says Kamras emailed the board to inform them that the management positions were being posted within about a day’s time.

Richmond Public Schools is seeking four “Principal Directors” who'd earn up to $155,000 year, according to Gibson. The job posting on Richmond Public Schools website states the position would pay $91,478 - $155,792 per year.

"We need to have a democratic discussion … whether it be someone at Central Office making $150,000 a year or a school bus driver," said Gibson. "I was concerned about these positions being posted because it hasn't been part of the deliberation for our budget."

RPS is in a constant struggle for money. Starting in July, a meals tax increase will help fund a district-wide facilities overhaul.

A representative for the superintendent says the extra positions won't increase the budget.

Kamras had come under scrutiny earlier this year for proposing salaries for members of his new cabinet that were tens of thousands of dollars more than previous cabinet members had earned.

Kamras ultimately cut several cabinet positions to keep overall salary costs down, even lower than the previous administration.

The Richmond School Board will meet on the budget at 6 p.m.

