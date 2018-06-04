Dog without a nose fighting for her life

A dog without a nose is in the fight for her life.

"Goose" - otherwise known as "Goosie" by those who work with her at Sanctuary Rescue - got sick over the weekend as her lungs filled with fluid.

She was lethargic and going to the bathroom on herself in her playpen.

Vets say Goose has an enlarged heart.

On Facebook, Sanctuary Rescue wrote that she could have one of four possible diagnoses - one of which is a congenital heart defect.

"While my heart is currently being held together by the tiniest thread, I can’t help but to mention how proud I am of our volunteers that immediately sprang into action and knew just what to do," Sanctuary Rescue wrote on Facebook.

