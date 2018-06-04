Save more on your plane tickets with these tips

Booking a flight around 70 days out will get you the greatest savings. (Source: Pixabay)

Whether you're booking a last minute getaway for spring break or a summer trip, plane tickets will be a big chunk of your travel costs.

New data shows booking that flight a certain number of days out saves you quite a bit.

CheapAir.com crunched the numbers on 917 million airfares to come up with advice that could help you save serious money on your next trip.

First up - the best time to actually book that airfare. According to the CheapAir.com data, the prime booking window is 21 to 121 days before departure.

The fares will still go up and down within that time frame, but that's when prices are within five percent of rock bottom.

The sweet spot, in terms of the greatest savings, is 70 days out.

So how much can you really save by booking then?

According to CheapAir's data, buying your ticket more than 169 days in advance means you pay $50 more, on average, and booking it at the last minute will cost you $200 more, at least. Multiply that by the number of people in your family and it adds up fast.

CheapAir.com says the old advice about buying your tickets on Tuesday doesn't hold true anymore, but when you travel does make a big difference.

Flying out on a Wednesday, versus Sunday, saves you on average $76 per ticket.

Time of year matters, too. The cheapest months to fly are January, followed by February.

