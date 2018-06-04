'Amazing' teacher awarded for 'inspiring students every single day'

This month's Excellence in Education award goes to a teacher who is "amazing," "kind and care" and "the hardest working person I know," according to the person who nominated her.

Marissa Parsons, director of James River High School's choral department, is there for her students in difficult times and "deserves to be rewarded for inspiring her students every single day."

Parsons says every educator pours a lot of time and effort into their students.

"It means a lot to me that the community recognizes the impact that educators have on the whole student - not just happens in the classroom," Parsons said.

Parsons, who has been teaching for nearly 15 years and has been in Virginia for four years, takes time to support students no matter what they're going through.

"She is the teacher I go to whenever I am having a hard time or need a shoulder to cry on," said the person who nominated Parson. "(She) is not just my teacher, I consider her my friend who has supported me through the hardest time of my life."

