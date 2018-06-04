FBI agent whose gun went off at nightclub tested for alcohol - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

FBI agent whose gun went off at nightclub tested for alcohol

DENVER (AP) - Denver police say they're awaiting lab results to help determine if an off-duty FBI agent could face charges after accidentally firing a weapon that dropped out of its holster while he was dancing at a nightclub.

Police say in a statement Monday that they want to determine if alcohol was a factor.

Prosecutors will determine whether the agent will face any charges in the shooting that wounded another man. The victim was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Police have said the agent was dancing at the downtown club early Saturday when the gun fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when the agent picked it up.

His name has not been released. The Denver FBI has declined to comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-06-04 14:38:57 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-06-04 17:09:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this March 10, 2014, file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips decorates a cake inside his store in Lakewood, Colo. The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wo...
    The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
    The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>

  • Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Jimmy Fallon thanks Parkland students for schooling world

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:39:02 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-06-04 17:03:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplom...
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>
    In surprise commencement speech, Jimmy Fallon personally thanks Parkland students for "choosing hope over fear.".More >>

  • Ticket service data breach disrupts music venues

    Ticket service data breach disrupts music venues

    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:28:30 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-06-04 16:41:58 GMT
    Concert ticketing service Ticketfly says it's working to get its system back online after a data breach leaked users' personal information and disrupted services at live music venues.More >>
    Concert ticketing service Ticketfly says it's working to get its system back online after a data breach leaked users' personal information and disrupted services at live music venues.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly