Auburn gives basketball coach Bruce Pearl 5-year extension

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has given basketball coach Bruce Pearl a five-year contract extension.
Pearl led the Tigers to a share of their first Southeastern Conference regular season title since 1999 last season despite having two top players ineligible. The extension announced Monday runs through the 2022-2023 season.
Pearl is set to make $2.6 million this year with a $100,000 annual raise. The five-year total not counting bonuses will be $14 million.
Pearl faced questions about his job security all season. Before the season, Auburn fired associate head coach Chuck Person, who is facing federal charges as part of a probe into corruption in college basketball. The NCAA ruled center Austin Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy ineligible last season after their families allegedly accepted money during the recruiting process.
