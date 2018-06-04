Bears TE Zach Miller gets 1-year deal after leg injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have re-signed veteran tight end Zach Miller to a one-year contract, clearing the way for him to return from a gruesome injury last October that nearly cost him his left leg.
Miller tore an artery while dislocating his knee trying to make a touchdown catch during the Week 8 game at New Orleans. He has undergone at least eight surgeries since then, but was walking on his own by late December.
Miller has spent the past three seasons with the Bears, starting 28 of 33 games while making 101 receptions for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also spent three seasons with Jacksonville.
The Bears have signed versatile Trey Burton at tight end. He threw a touchdown to quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia's Super Bowl win over New England.
