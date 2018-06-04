Fun, family-friendly events to celebrate Independence Day

Independence Day falls in the middle of next week, so there's a good chance that many of you have the day off but you’ll probably be in town. (FILE IMAGE)

Independence Day falls in the middle of next week, so there's a good chance that many of you have the day off but you’ll probably be in town.

We asked the professionals at Richmond Family Magazine for some ways to make the most of it.

Rocket's Red Glare is a three-day festival at Rocket's Landing that features a professional beach volleyball tournament. The festival runs July 2-4.

Over at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, there is a free celebration for the 242nd anniversary of American independence. They have lots of patriotic festivities lined up.

"Including a large scale citizenship naturalization ceremony,” said family-fun expert Margaret Thompson, "which will be really cool to watch."

The Historic St. John's Church will have a reenactment of Patrick Henry's famous "Give me liberty or give me death speech." There will also be a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

"On Independence Day, they are doing it twice! 10:45 (a.m.) and 1 (p.m.)," said Thompson.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is free on the fourth, and make sure to wear your red, white or blue for the parade!

See what life was like for the common Civil War soldier at Pamplin Historical Park with an artillery firing and living history program.

The Beaverdam Ruritan Club will be celebrating with its 42nd Independence Day Parade and Celebration, including a car show, games and more!

"Everyone is invited to be in their parade so if your kid has always wanted to be in a parade, head out to Beaverdam. They're also going to have a car show, lots of games, food out at the Beaverdam Ruritan Park." said Thompson.

The Ashland's Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration is always fun, and so is the pie-eating contest, food, and music.

As for the fireworks - we've got you covered - just be sure to check out 12 About Town for all the details.

Have a happy and safe July 4 everyone!

