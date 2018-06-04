Nelly coming to Innsbrook After Hours - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nelly coming to Innsbrook After Hours

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Good news, Nelly fans, the rapper will have a show in Richmond in July.

See 12 About Town for more information on the show.

A special guest will also be at the show, but that person’s identity has not been announced.

