Public meeting to focus on Tuckahoe Park Stream restoration

Construction on the project is expected to start in 2019. (Source: Henrico County)

Henrico County is working to clean up the Tuckahoe Park Stream and Monday night officials will update the public on their project.

A public meeting is being held at Jackson Davis Elementary School from 6-7 p.m.

At the meeting, officials will discuss their effort to repair "urban" waterways in the county, improve water quality and reduce erosion and resulting sediment that gets carried into the James River.

Monday evening's meeting is the initial step in restoration; construction is expected to begin in 2019.

