Tuckahoe Middle School briefly locked down for shooting in the area

There is no word on what led to the shooting. (Source: NBC12)

Tuckahoe Middle School was briefly locked down Monday due to an accidental shooting in the area.

Police responded Monday about 8:15 a.m. for a shooting in the 1600 block of Dena Drive.

A victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The school was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes.

