Henrico police investigating shooting; school briefly locked down

A victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
A victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Disturbing video has surfaced showing the violent attack of a middle school student in Henrico.More >>
Disturbing video has surfaced showing the violent attack of a middle school student in Henrico.More >>
The Henrico County Planning Department wants to hear from you following a study of the Route 5 corridor.More >>
The Henrico County Planning Department wants to hear from you following a study of the Route 5 corridor.More >>
Parents of students at Short Pump Middle School are angry after an unannounced active shooter drill that happened on Tuesday, May 29.More >>
Parents of students at Short Pump Middle School are angry after an unannounced active shooter drill that happened on Tuesday, May 29.More >>
The Henrico Police Department says the person who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run on Sunday night may have been driving a white pick-up truck with a utility box or shell on the back.More >>
The Henrico Police Department says the person who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run on Sunday night may have been driving a white pick-up truck with a utility box or shell on the back.More >>