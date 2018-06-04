Henrico police investigating shooting; school briefly locked down

There is no word on what led to the shooting. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico police are investigating a shooting.

Police responded Monday about 8:15 a.m. for a shooting in the 1600 block of Dena Drive.

A victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby Tuckahoe Middle School was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

