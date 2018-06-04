Study finds rare advance for tough-to-beat pancreatic cancer - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Study finds rare advance for tough-to-beat pancreatic cancer

(Min Yu/Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at USC, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center). This undated microscope image from USC via the NIH shows pancreatic cancer cells, nuclei in blue, growing as a sphere ... (Min Yu/Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at USC, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center). This undated microscope image from USC via the NIH shows pancreatic cancer cells, nuclei in blue, growing as a sphere ...

By LINDSEY TANNER
AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Patients with pancreatic cancer that hadn't spread lived substantially longer on a four-drug combo than on a single standard cancer drug,

It's a rare advance for a tough-to-beat cancer, and experts say it could be practice-changing for a small group of patients whose pancreatic cancer is diagnosed early enough to be removed by surgery.

Results were reported Monday at a medical meeting in Chicago.

The study tested folfirinox (fall-feer-UH-nox) against the standard treatment, Gemzar. Folfirinox combines four chemotherapy drugs.

Two-thirds of patients given folfirinox were alive after three years versus half of those given Gemzar.

Nearly 500 patients in France and Canada were enrolled.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

