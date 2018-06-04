Strawberry farm announces closure due to heavy rain

Heavy rain has forced a popular strawberry farm in Richmond to shut down for the season.

Gallmeyer Farm has closed its patch due to 20 inches of rain that led to what the farm described as “devastating crop loss.”

The closure was announced on Facebook and came one day after a post saying there were still plenty of strawberries to be picked, but they had to be searched for.

"As farmers we make our plans and we do the work to prepare for a successful crop but this season reminds us that there are powers greater than us,” the post said.

Another post a few hours later said the farm had gone through its toughest season ever after dealing with frost damage, insects, poor pollination and excessive rain, which causes the fruit to rot.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12