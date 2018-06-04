Missing 7-month-old found safe, father arrested

This is the car the suspect and baby may be in. (Source: Danville Police Department)

The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.

The baby girl is safe and her alleged abductor Carl Ray Kennedy, has been arrested, according to police in Danville.

"Danville Police, FBI, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service arrested Kennedy in Randleman, N.C.," the police department said. "He is in custody in North Carolina."

Emma Grace Kennedy is being evaluated at a local hospital and "appears to be in good health," police said.

Police say Carl Ray Kennedy abducted Emma just before 8 p.m. Sunday at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville. He allegedly abducted the girl by knife-point after assaulting her mother.

The search for Kennedy extended throughout much of North Carolina over the course of Monday and Tuesday morning.

If you have any information about this case, contact authorities at:

FBI: (804) 261-1044

Danville Police: (434) 799-6508

Virginia State Police: 1-800-822-4453

Tip lines: (434) 773-8318 and (434) 773-8319

