AMBER ALERT: Sex offender suspected of abducting 7-month-old girl possibly in N.C.

This is the car the suspect and baby may be in. (Source: Danville Police Department)

An Amber Alert has been issued after a 7-month-old girl was abducted at knife-point by her father in Danville, police said.

Emma Grace Kennedy was taken Sunday just before 8 p.m. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.

Police believe the child is in danger after she was abducted by Carl Ray Kennedy at knife-point after her mother was assaulted.

Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, is a registered sex offender in North Carolina. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with green eyes and short gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown short sleeve shirt and gray shorts with black and white Skechers shoes.

He has several distinguishing characteristics, including a crooked left pinky finger, pierced left ear and multiple tattoos on his right arm. His left arm is scarred from a work accident and has a scar on his head.

The suspect is out of jail on a $250,000 bond for a charge of drug distribution.

Police believe the pair may be in a gold four-door Suzuki with a North Carolina license plate EKZ-5093. The vehicle was possibly sighted in the area of Seven Spring, NC around 6:30 p.m. and may possibly be headed to Oak Island, NC.

The child was last seen at the Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville for a planned meeting between the parents, Danville police said. The girl's mother was assaulted at knife-point at the Kwik Stop and the girl was taken.

Police believe she may have been taken to North Carolina.

Photos released Monday afternoon from the Danville Police Department show the moment of abduction:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

