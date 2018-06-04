Amber Alert for Virginia baby abducted by man armed with knife

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE AND VIRGINIA MISSING CHILDREN CLEARINGHOUSE HAVE ISSUED AN AMBER ALERT FOR A CHILD ABDUCTION ON BEHALF OF THE Danville Police Department IN Danville ON 06/03/2018 AT 07:55 PM.



THE Danville Police Department IS LOOKING FOR Emma Grace Kennedy, white, female, AGE 0 years old, HEIGHT 2 feet 02 inches, WEIGHT 18 lbs, WITH blue EYES AND Short blond HAIR, WEARING Lt blue onesie.





THE CHILD IS BELIEVED TO BE IN EXTREME DANGER AND WAS LAST SEEN AT Kwik Stop #9, 4912 Riverside Drive (Rt.58), Danville, VA.

THE CHILD IS LIKELY ABDUCTED BY Carl Ray Kennedy, white, male, AGE 51 years old, HEIGHT 5 feet 08 inches, WEIGHT 170 lbs, WITH green EYES AND short gray HAIR wearing brown short sleeve shirt, gray shorts pants, black/white sketchers shoes.



THEY MAY BE TRAVELING IN A unk gold Suzuki 4 door, LICENSE FAA-1873, NC, Eastbound Rt 58.



PLEASE CONTACT THE Danville Police Department AT (434)799-6510 OR THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE AT 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).



YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT www.vaamberalert.com



Abductor armed with a knife, assaulted mother and abducted child at the Kwik Stop located on Riverside Drive, last seen east bound on route 58. Possibly headed to North Carolina..

