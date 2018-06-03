Arrieta fumes on Phillies, "worst in the league with shifts" - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Arrieta fumes on Phillies, "worst in the league with shifts"

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) reacts after giving up an infield single to San Francisco Giants Alen Henson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Gi... (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) reacts after giving up an infield single to San Francisco Giants Alen Henson during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. The Gi...
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta walks back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta walks back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.
(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Francisco.

By GIDEON RUBIN
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jake Arrieta is demanding the Philadelphia Phillies shift their strategy. Do it right now, too.

The Phillies ace criticized his team's defensive shifting following a 6-1 loss Sunday that completed a three-game sweep for the San Francisco Giants.

Arrieta homered for Philadelphia's only run of the series and pitched well until a stretch in the sixth inning when he allowed five straight hits, capped by Andrew McCutchen's three-run homer. Three of those hits came on ground balls, including one weak grounder to rookie shortstop Scott Kingery and another single hit through the right side by Joe Panik against a shifted infield.

Arrieta's frustration boiled over after the game. The 32-year-old righty unloaded on an organization that gave him a $75 million, three-year contract, taking aim at the Phillies for not keeping up with a booming baseball trend.

"We're the worst in the league with shifts, so we need to change that," Arrieta said.

Arrieta didn't offer specific recommendations.

"Use your eyes, make an adjustment and be better. We need some accountability all the way around. Everybody, top to bottom," Arrieta said.

"We need to have an accountability check," he said. "This is a key moment in our season. We had a pretty good April, a pretty good May. June isn't starting out so well."

Asked if he thought the team had the wherewithal to do that, Arrieta said, "if there's not, I'll make sure there is."

The Phillies are 2-5 so far on a 10-game road trip. They have scored only one run in 29 innings.

Arrieta (5-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner had given up just three earned runs over his last 35 innings when the Giants broke through in the sixth to score five times.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ticket service data breach disrupts music venues

    Ticket service data breach disrupts music venues

    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:28:30 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-06-04 01:59:21 GMT
    Concert ticketing service Ticketfly says it's working to get its system back online after a data breach leaked users' personal information and disrupted services at live music venues.More >>
    Concert ticketing service Ticketfly says it's working to get its system back online after a data breach leaked users' personal information and disrupted services at live music venues.More >>

  • Thousands march across NYC's Brooklyn Bridge in gun protest

    Thousands march across NYC's Brooklyn Bridge in gun protest

    Saturday, June 2 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-06-03 00:48:06 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:49:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Demonstrators carry a coffin over the Brooklyn bridge during a march and rally against gun violence, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in New York. Youth Over Guns, a gun violence prevention organization in New York City, lead a march a...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Demonstrators carry a coffin over the Brooklyn bridge during a march and rally against gun violence, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in New York. Youth Over Guns, a gun violence prevention organization in New York City, lead a march a...
    Thousands of demonstrators have marched across New York's Brooklyn Bridge in a protest against gun violence.More >>
    Thousands of demonstrators have marched across New York's Brooklyn Bridge in a protest against gun violence.More >>

  • Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:57:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:49:30 GMT
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly