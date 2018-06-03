Mechanicsville man charged with arson, three counts of attempted homicide

A Mechanicsville man is charged with arson and attempted homicide for allegedly setting a house on fire in Fluvanna County.More >>
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay home if they can, after this weekend's rain caused major flooding in the area,More >>
Saturday is a BIG outdoor day for many of us, with the first the first weekend of June packed full of outdoor activities. From weddings to the Greek Festival and beyond, the calendar is packed.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A historical marker commemorating a Virginia couple's successful challenge to laws banning interracial marriage has been placed near the jail where the couple was once held.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Louisiana construction company offers to turn vacation dreams into reality by building a beach in your own backyard.More >>
Police are investigating the accidental shooting and charges will be determined by the District Attorney's Office.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
