Mechanicsville man charged with arson, three counts of attempted homicide

Cole Spencer Augustus Carter, 26, is charged with arson and attempted homicide. (Source: Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office)

A Mechanicsville man is charged with arson and attempted homicide for allegedly setting a house on fire in Fluvanna County.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1200 block of Miles Jackson Road early Sunday morning.

Three people were inside at the time but managed to escaped unharmed.

Fire crews quickly put out the flames, but the home was severely damaged.

An investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set, and Cole Spencer Augustus Carter, 26, was named a suspect.

Someone who lived in the home knows Carter, but their relationship is unknown.

Fluvanna County deputies were able to track Carter down later in the day and arrested him on the following charges:

One count of arson

Three counts of attempted homicide

One count of violation of a protective order

One count of giving false information to law enforcement

Carter is now being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

