DeChambeau wins Memorial in playoff on 2nd extra hole - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DeChambeau wins Memorial in playoff on 2nd extra hole

(AP Photo/David Dermer). Bryson DeChambeau follows his putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer). Bryson DeChambeau follows his putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio.
(AP Photo/David Dermer). Byeong Hun An, from South Korea, follows his putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer). Byeong Hun An, from South Korea, follows his putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio.
(AP Photo/David Dermer). Kyle Stanley walks with an umbrella on the eighth hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer). Kyle Stanley walks with an umbrella on the eighth hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio.
(AP Photo/David Dermer). Tiger Woods reads the green on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer). Tiger Woods reads the green on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio.
(AP Photo/David Dermer). Tiger Woods follows his shot from the rough on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer). Tiger Woods follows his shot from the rough on the seventh hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Dublin, Ohio.

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Bryson DeChambeau finally got it right on his third try at the 18th hole and won the Memorial in a playoff on Sunday.

DeChambeau three-putted for bogey on the 18th for a 1-under 71 to get into a three-way playoff at Muirfield Village. He missed the green from the fairway on the 18th on the first extra hole. On the third try, he hit his approach to 12 feet and holed it for a birdie to beat Byeong Hun An and win his second PGA Tour title.

Kyle Stanley also was in the playoff and was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole.

Tiger Woods was never much of a factor. He missed a 3-foot par putt on No. 10 and struggled to a 72 to tie for 23rd.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Thousands march across NYC's Brooklyn Bridge in gun protest

    Thousands march across NYC's Brooklyn Bridge in gun protest

    Saturday, June 2 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-06-03 00:48:06 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:29:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Demonstrators carry a coffin over the Brooklyn bridge during a march and rally against gun violence, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in New York. Youth Over Guns, a gun violence prevention organization in New York City, lead a march a...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Demonstrators carry a coffin over the Brooklyn bridge during a march and rally against gun violence, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in New York. Youth Over Guns, a gun violence prevention organization in New York City, lead a march a...
    Thousands of demonstrators have marched across New York's Brooklyn Bridge in a protest against gun violence.More >>
    Thousands of demonstrators have marched across New York's Brooklyn Bridge in a protest against gun violence.More >>

  • Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Paramount scraps airing 'Heathers,' citing school violence

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:57:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:29:33 GMT
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>
    After delaying its airing in the aftermath of February's Florida high school shooting, Paramount Network is permanently scrapping its TV reboot of the movie "Heathers.".More >>

  • Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

    Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

    Friday, June 1 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-02 02:27:39 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-06-03 20:29:31 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downto...(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downto...
    Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure.More >>
    Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly