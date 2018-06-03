Cards' Wacha has no-hitter through 8 innings vs Pirates - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cards' Wacha has no-hitter through 8 innings vs Pirates

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, June 3, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, June 3, 2018, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Michael Wacha of the St. Louis Cardinals has not allowed a hit through eight innings against Pittsburgh.

Wacha has struck out eight, walked two and thrown 107 pitches Sunday at Busch Stadium. He retired the first 13 hitters he faced before walking Francisco Cervelli.

Josh Bell's flyout to the warning track in the second inning was closest the Pirates have come a hit.

St. Louis leads 4-0 on a grand slam by Marcell Ozuna in the first.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

