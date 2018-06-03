Ramp blocked on I-95 due to overturned truck

During an event at MLK Middle School for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Lisette Johnson shared a story that's tormented her family for the last 8 years.More >>
A truck rolled over on Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon, causing a traffic backup.More >>
The New Kent Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay home if they can, after major flooding in the county. Route 60 is shut down from Providence Forge to the James City line, because of high water on the road. Here are some of the roads in the county with high water: - Henpeck Road near Old Roxbury - Pocahontas Trail eastbound in the 8000 block - Pocahontas Trail at North Adkins Road - Pocahontas Trail eastbound from Carriage Road to Rockahock Road - 3400 blo...More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Saturday is a BIG outdoor day for many of us, with the first the first weekend of June packed full of outdoor activities. From weddings to the Greek Festival and beyond, the calendar is packed.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
Police are investigating the accidental shooting and charges will be determined by the District Attorney's Office.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
The Scott County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty case at a local deer camp.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
