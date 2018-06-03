Ramp blocked on I-95 due to overturned truck

Officials say the box truck was hauling furniture when it overturned. (Source: Virginia Department of Transportation)

A truck overturned on Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon, causing a large traffic backup.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 74.

Officials say the box truck was hauling furniture when it overturned. No other vehicles were involved, and no one was injured.

Traffic is blocked in the right two lanes and the ramp to Franklin Street. There's a backup for more than a mile.

Drivers should expect delays during the cleanup process.

