Yankees-Orioles rained out, game to be part of DH on Aug. 25

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). View of Oriole Park at Camden Yards where the baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees was postponed, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Baltimore.

By DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - The game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles on Sunday has been postponed because of the threat of all-day rain, leaving both teams with yet another doubleheader down the road.

It was the second rainout during the scheduled four-game series. In addition, the start of Saturday's game was delayed by rain for 1 hour, 44 minutes.

The rainout Sunday will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 25. Baltimore and New York also will play a doubleheader at Camden Yards on July 9 as a result of Thursday's postponement.

Sunday's postponement was the 37th of the season, two shy of the total for all of last year.

New York has had seven games either postponed or suspended by rain this season.

"This seems wild," first-year manager Aaron Boone said. "I've never looked at weather reports and radar so much in my life. I am not getting any better at reading them."

Boone shrugged his shoulders, conceding that the team just had to make the best of a wasted Sunday.

"I think we handle it pretty well," he said. "You just have to try and appreciate a little bit of the day off now. Recharge the battery a little bit. Stay off the legs, knowing we have a doubleheader (Monday)."

Those two games in Detroit on Monday came about because New York and the Tigers had a game postponed on April 14, then again on April 15.

Boone said Luis Severino (8-1, 2.31 ERA) will pitch in Game 1 and Domingo German (0-3, 5.45 ERA) will start the nightcap.

"Obviously, these games are building up, but it's also something we understand is out of our control," Boone said. "We'll try to gain the benefits of gaining a day here."

It was the fifth game that Baltimore has had postponed by rain. That leaves the Orioles with two doubleheaders against New York, and their scheduled off day next Thursday will instead be used to make up a rainout against Philadelphia.

Baltimore has endured much more anguish when playing games. The Orioles have lost seven in a row, tying their longest skid of the season, and owns the worst record in the majors (17-41).

