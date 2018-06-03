Flooding closes Route 60 in New Kent

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay home if they can, after major flooding in the county.

Route 60 is shut down from Providence Forge to the James City line, because of high water on the road.

Here are some of the roads in the county with high water:

- Henpeck Road near Old Roxbury

- Pocahontas Trail eastbound in the 8000 block

- Pocahontas Trail at North Adkins Road

- Pocahontas Trail eastbound from Carriage Road to Rockahock Road

- 3400 block of Ropers Church Road

- Carter Road near Pocahontas Trail

- Farmers Drive near Eltham Road

The sheriff's office said the water has receded in some spots, but warns people driving in the area to be cautious.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12