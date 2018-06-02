16-year-old killed, woman seriously injured in I-64 crash

A 16-year-old is dead and a woman seriously injured after a crash in Goochland Friday night.

According to Virginia State Police, Genna Hankee, 31, of Elkton was driving a Honda Accord westbound on I-64 east of Route 629 when she hit the back of a Nissan Sedan hauling a trailer.

The crash caused both vehicles to run off the road; the Sedan rolled before coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

The driver of the vehicle hit, Lori Ivens, 42, of Tennessee was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Her passenger, Breeana Rose, 16, also of Tennessee, was partially ejected from the vehicle and transported with life-threatening injuries.

Rose was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

All three people involved in the crash were not wearing seat belts.

Hankee is now charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control.

