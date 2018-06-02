Hundreds march for justice, police reform after officer-involved deadly shooting

The march ended in front of Police Headquarters, where Peters' sister, with the support of hundreds, vowed they will not stop until police change how they deal with people who display signs of mental crisis. (Source: NBC12)

Hundreds of protesters marched from the Seigel Center to Richmond Police Headquarters Saturday, calling for justice and police reform after a police officer shot and killed Marcus Peters.

Peters’ family says the death of their son, brother and VCU alum was not justified.

“We are fighting for justice; we are fighting for justice for Marcus and accountability as far as police officers are concerned,” said Princess Blanding, Marcus Peters’ sister. “To make sure that this doesn't happen to any other family that is dealing with a crisis that is in need of help.”

Marcus Peters was killed in May. Surveillance footage captures Peters showing erratic behavior before his death.

First at the Jefferson Hotel, where he could be seen walking around naked and again leaving the hotel and recklessly driving - striking three other vehicles.

He was later pursued by a Richmond police officer where the chase took them to an exit ramp off I-95

Peters, who was unarmed, was eventually shot killed by the officer after first being unsuccessfully stunned.

His sister led Saturday’s mile-long march from the Seigel Center to Richmond Police Headquarters. She says more should have been done to help her brother, who she says was going through a mental episode.

“He clearly admitted that he was dealing with a person who was going through a mental health crisis,” said Blanding. “That’s basically what he clearly stated. How is death the answer?”

Chief Alfred Durham defended the officer’s actions in May, saying he followed protocol.

Despite body-cam video showing police first using non-lethal force to stop Peters, Blanding says the video paints her brother to be a suspect rather than a victim.

The march ended in front of Police Headquarters, where Blanding, with the support of hundreds, vowed they will not stop until police change how they deal with people who display signs of mental crisis.

“This is not the first, but we're working to make it the last,” she said.

The Peters' family says they're not going stop with the march; they say they're going to keep fighting.

