Middle school student attacks another student with rubber mallet

A Henrico middle school student was charged Friday after allegedly assaulting another student.

The assault happened at Hungary Creek Middle School around 12:40 p.m.

According to police, the student used a rubber mallet in the attack. He's charged with malicious wounding.

The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries but his or her current condition is unknown.

