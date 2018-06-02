Copy-Body found in search for victims of flooding in Virginia

SYRIA, Va. (AP) - Searchers have found the body of a woman swept away in flash flooding earlier in the week.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday afternoon that a body had been found and identified as the woman who went missing Wednesday night in flood waters there in the area near Graves Mountain Lodge in Syria.

Meanwhile, in nearby Albemarle County, authorities were continuing their search around Ivy Creek for a person missing from a Toyota Prius swept away in flood waters. A second occupant in the Prius was found dead.

Search dogs were assisting with the effort in Albemarle.

Saturday's searches occurred while the region remained under the threat of continued heavy rains.

