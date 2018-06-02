Blind dachshund and his pit-bull guide finally find their forever home

OJ is a blind dachshund and relies on Dozer, a 90-pound pit bull, to be his guide. (Source: Animal Care and Control)

A fantastic update on everyone’s favorite dog duo – OJ and Dozer have finally found their forever home!

The dogs’ story made national news in May for their incredible bond and heart-wrenching story.

OJ is a blind dachshund and relies on Dozer, a 90-pound pit bull, to be his guide. They were originally surrendered to RACC because their owner became homeless and could no longer care for them.

They were adopted a few days later, but that person was unable to care for the pair, and OJ turned up at a shelter more than 100 miles away from Richmond. The two pals were eventually reunited again.

Now, the two will be able to snuggle forever, together after a Richmond family adopted them Friday evening.

So even though these two had a wild ride, they now - finally - have a happy ending.

