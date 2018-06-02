Sarah Jane Smith up by 3 at US Women's Open at Shoal Creek

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Michelle Wie hits her approach shot to the 14th green during the completion of the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. The second round was suspended d...

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, hits her approach shot to the 17th green during the completion of the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Birmingham, Ala. The second rou...

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Sarah Jane Smith, of Australia, and her caddie husband, Duane Smith, talks about her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Shoal Creek, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Birmingham, ...

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Sarah Jane Smith has a three-shot lead entering the third round of the U.S. Women's Open.

The Australian shot a 5-under 67 Friday, finishing her second round before more thunderstorms soaked an already wet Shoal Creek course. Half the field completed the second round Saturday morning.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn is second after a 70. South Korean-born Su-Hyun Oh, who moved to Australia at 8, shot a 68 and is third. She's four shots behind Smith, who is at 10-under 134 for the tournament.

Michelle Wie is among eight players tied for fourth, seven shots off the lead. Wie had a 72 in the second round after a 69 Thursday. The third round begins with groups of three, starting on the first and 10th tees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.