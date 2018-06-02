The Latest: Marco Andretti wins IndyCar pole at Belle Isle - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Marco Andretti wins IndyCar pole at Belle Isle

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Team Penske drivers Will Power, right, and Simon Pagenaud talk with Chevrolet engineers after a practice session, Friday, June 1, 2018 for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this w... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Team Penske drivers Will Power, right, and Simon Pagenaud talk with Chevrolet engineers after a practice session, Friday, June 1, 2018 for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this w...
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Will Power, right, talks with crew members after a practice session, Friday, June 1, 2018, for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this weekend. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Will Power, right, talks with crew members after a practice session, Friday, June 1, 2018, for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this weekend.

DETROIT (AP) - The Latest from Saturday's IndyCar race at Belle Isle (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Marco Andretti has won his first IndyCar pole since 2013 and will start from the front at Detroit's Belle Isle.

Andretti won his fifth career pole and was eyeing a chance to win Saturday afternoon's race on the 2.35-mile street course. He's won twice in this series, most recently in 2011.

Scott Dixon qualified second, followed by rookie Robert Wickens. Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power was sixth.

Honda engines took eight of the top nine spots in qualifying, with Power as the only Chevrolet driver in that group.

Andretti hasn't started higher than seventh this season, and his highest finish was sixth at Long Beach.

___

11:45 a.m.

Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power is hoping to keep his winning streak going when he runs in the first of two IndyCar races this weekend at Belle Isle.

The first of the Detroit races is Saturday. Power won his first Indy 500 last weekend after capturing the IndyCar Grand Prix a couple of weeks earlier.

Power and Penske teammate Josef Newgarden have combined to win four of the six IndyCar races this season. Power leads the standings by two points over Alexander Rossi.

Graham Rahal swept the two races on Belle Isle last year. Power won on this street course in 2014 and 2016.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

    'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-06-02 13:17:41 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-06-02 18:21:02 GMT
    Food-delivery firm Deliveroo has thanked Benedict Cumberbatch after the "Sherlock" star reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a cyclist working for the company.More >>
    Food-delivery firm Deliveroo has thanked Benedict Cumberbatch after the "Sherlock" star reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a cyclist working for the company.More >>

  • Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

    Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:37:57 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-06-02 18:18:46 GMT
    A new rape allegation has been made against Harvey Weinstein as part of a lawsuit alleging that he was assisted in his dealing with women by a racketeering conspiracy.More >>
    A new rape allegation has been made against Harvey Weinstein as part of a lawsuit alleging that he was assisted in his dealing with women by a racketeering conspiracy.More >>

  • Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

    Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

    Friday, June 1 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-02 02:27:39 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-06-02 16:39:02 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downto...(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downto...
    Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure.More >>
    Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly