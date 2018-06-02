Dubai-owned Godolphin stable claims 1st English Derby win - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dubai-owned Godolphin stable claims 1st English Derby win

(Steve Parsons/PA via AP). Racegoers attend derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Britain, Saturday, June 2, 2018. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP). Racegoers attend derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Britain, Saturday, June 2, 2018.
(Steve Parsons/PA via AP). Queen Elizabeth II stands next racing manager John Warren during derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Britain, Saturday, June 2, 2018. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP). Queen Elizabeth II stands next racing manager John Warren during derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Britain, Saturday, June 2, 2018.

EPSOM, England (AP) - The Dubai-owned Godolphin stable celebrated its first victory in the English Derby on Saturday when Masar achieved a 16-1 upset victory.

Beaten into third in the 2000 Guineas last month by Saxon Warrior, William Buick's Masar turned the tables on Aidan O'Brien's favorite, which finished fourth.

Mark Johnston's Dee Ex Bee was second and Roaring Lion third at Epsom, with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watching the race.

Godolphin is owned by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

    'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-06-02 13:17:41 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-02 16:40:06 GMT
    Food-delivery firm Deliveroo has thanked Benedict Cumberbatch after the "Sherlock" star reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a cyclist working for the company.More >>
    Food-delivery firm Deliveroo has thanked Benedict Cumberbatch after the "Sherlock" star reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a cyclist working for the company.More >>

  • Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

    Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

    Friday, June 1 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-02 02:27:39 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-06-02 16:39:02 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downto...(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downto...
    Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure.More >>
    Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure.More >>

  • Spotify backtracks on anti-hate policy following criticism

    Spotify backtracks on anti-hate policy following criticism

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:37:18 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-06-02 16:38:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify is backpedaling on its recently announced anti-hate policy after some music industry players criticized it. The company said...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify is backpedaling on its recently announced anti-hate policy after some music industry players criticized it. The company said...
    Spotify is backpedaling on its recently announced anti-hate policy after some music industry players criticized it.More >>
    Spotify is backpedaling on its recently announced anti-hate policy after some music industry players criticized it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly