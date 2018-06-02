Power tries for another win at Belle Isle - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power tries for another win at Belle Isle

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Will Power, right, talks with crew members after a practice session, Friday, June 1, 2018, for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this weekend. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Will Power, right, talks with crew members after a practice session, Friday, June 1, 2018, for the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit this weekend.

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power is hoping to keep his winning streak going when he runs in the first of two IndyCar races this weekend at Belle Isle.

The first of the Detroit races is Saturday. Power won his first Indy 500 last weekend after capturing the IndyCar Grand Prix a couple of weeks earlier.

Power and Penske teammate Josef Newgarden have combined to win four of the six IndyCar races this season. Power leads the standings by two points over Alexander Rossi.

Graham Rahal swept the two races on Belle Isle last year. Power won on this street course in 2014 and 2016.

___

