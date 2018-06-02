Ashland man arrested for having child porn

A 40-year-old man is in jail with no bond, facing Possession of Child Pornography charges.
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said they were searching the Ashland home of Donny Lewis Dixon, when they found the porn.
Dixon is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.