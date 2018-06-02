'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

LONDON (AP) - The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked Benedict Cumberbatch on Saturday after a newspaper reported that the "Sherlock" star had fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.

"I had hold of one lad and Benedict another," Dias was quoted as saying. "He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave."

"Here was 'Sherlock Holmes' fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," he added.

The fictional detective's home address in London is around the corner from the scene of the attack.

Cumberbatch's spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn't say when the incident occurred. Police said a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.

On Saturday, Deliveroo praised Cumberbatch "for his heroic actions."

"On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: Thank you so much," it said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

    'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-06-02 13:17:41 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:58:47 GMT
    Food-delivery firm Deliveroo has thanked Benedict Cumberbatch after the "Sherlock" star reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a cyclist working for the company.More >>
    Food-delivery firm Deliveroo has thanked Benedict Cumberbatch after the "Sherlock" star reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a cyclist working for the company.More >>

  • Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

    Lawsuit makes new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:37:57 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:40:20 GMT
    A new rape allegation has been made against Harvey Weinstein as part of a lawsuit alleging that he was assisted in his dealing with women by a racketeering conspiracy.More >>
    A new rape allegation has been made against Harvey Weinstein as part of a lawsuit alleging that he was assisted in his dealing with women by a racketeering conspiracy.More >>

  • Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

    Bluesman Eddy Clearwater dies of heart failure at age 83

    Friday, June 1 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-02 02:27:39 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:19:07 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downto...(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, June 9, 2013 photo, Eddy "The Chief" Clearwater performs with the Chicago Blues Old School, New Millennium, during the Chicago Blues Festival at the Petrillo Music Shell, in Grant Park, in downto...
    Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure.More >>
    Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, lauded for his guitar playing and flamboyant showmanship, has died of heart failure.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly