Experts share swimming tips for staying safe in the pool

The hot weather means many will head to the nearest swimming pool this weekend, but experts want to make sure you know the do's and don'ts to keep your loved one safe.

The Centers for Disease Control says one in five people who die from drowning are under the age of 14.

There's nothing like a dive into the deep to cool off. In fact, many children, love it. So what does that mean for adults?

"Parents need to be water watchers. That means their parents need to supervise their children at the pool. Keep them in their eyesight at all times and also within an arm's reach,” says Swift Creek YMCA Aquatics Director Rob Britt.

He advises of what to do if you see someone struggling in the water.

"A lot of people, their first reaction is going to be to try to jump in to help someone. But even if you're a strong swimmer, most likely the panicking person can overpower you and drag you down underwater,” Britt said.

So he demonstrated what to do.

"Reach out an object to them, such as a pole. What this does, it doesn't compromise your own safety. You can still reach out and try to rescue someone,” he said.

Also, do you remember that childhood game where you hold your breath underwater to see who gives up the fastest? Experts say don't do that.

"A lot of kids do that in the summertime…That can actually lead to drowning and actually cause some other physical side effects,” Britt said.

Last but not least, never swim alone, and if you're not the best swimmer, always wear a life jacket.

It may sound like a lot, but knowing the do's and don'ts beforehand can help make sure your trip to the pool is not just fun - but also safe.

According to the CDC, every day 10 people will die from accidental drowning. Two of them will be children under 14.

