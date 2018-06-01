Giants ace Bumgarner to make season debut Tuesday vs D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner will make his season debut Tuesday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks after recovering from a broken pinkie on his pitching hand.
Bumgarner has been out since March 23, when he was hit by a line drive from Kansas City's Whit Merrifield in the Giants' final game of spring training. The San Francisco ace had surgery to insert three pins into his finger.
Originally tabbed to be San Francisco's starter on opening day, Bumgarner was dominant in two rehab starts in the minors. He struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Sacramento, then fanned seven in 4 2/3 innings for Class A San Jose.
Bumgarner was the MVP of the 2014 World Series. He was limited to 17 starts last year following a dirt bike accident during an off-day in Colorado that left him shoulder and rib injuries.
Bumgarner finished 4-9 last season with a 3.32 ERA that was the second-highest of his career. He bounced back with strong a spring training that included 30 strikeouts over 21 innings before getting hurt.
The Giants also activated second baseman Joe Panik off the disabled list and optioned infielder Kelby Tomlinson to San Jose. Right-hander Jose Valdez was designated for assignment.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallMore >>
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceMore >>
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceMore >>
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendMore >>
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>