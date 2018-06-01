Heart patient marries fiancee inside hospital

A Richmond heart patient decided to make it official and marry the woman who stole his heart years ago.

Cecil Martin and Dirscell Jones exchanged wedding vows Friday afternoon inside Chippenham Hospital, where Cecil receives treatments.

While the ceremony has been a long time coming, their love has already remained strong in sickness and in health.

Love is patient, and Dirscell Jones know that all too well.

"It feels wonderful. It took me twenty years," said Jones. "He's a hard nut to crack."

However, the special moment for her and her fiance, Cecil Martin, came Friday afternoon - not inside a church, but inside Chippenham Hospital. It is where Cecil has been for weeks, now recovering from several surgeries treating a heart condition.

"Stints were not an option. He had one blockage that was 100-percent blocked, and he had two other blockages as well," said Jones.

Dirscell has been by his side the entire time.

"The doctors did not think he would make it," said Jones. "We prayed. Family prayed. Friends prayed, and God saw him through it."

Martin made it, and even though he is still physically weak, he quickly decided to make Jones, a woman who has been by his side like this for decades, his wife.

"He wanted to get married and he said, 'get the preacher on the line,' and I said 'is it the medication?'" said Jones.

In front of dozens of family members, friends, and hospital staff, the two finally became one.

"I feel good about today. This is what I wanted to do," said Martin. "Yes, I wanted to marry this woman, and I married her. I thank God for all of His blessings."

The hospital provided the refreshments and the cake for the ceremony.

Cecil will soon be transferred to Johnston-Willis rehabilitation. Once out of rehab, the two love birds plan to honeymoon in Canada in their RV.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12