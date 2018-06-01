Blaney goes for Pocono repeat with pole effort in qualifying - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Blaney goes for Pocono repeat with pole effort in qualifying

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) - Ryan Blaney was tops again at the site of his lone NASCAR Cup victory, turning a lap of 176.897 mph to win the pole Friday at Pocono Raceway.

Blaney won his first career Cup race in the June 2017 race driving for Wood Brothers Racing, which had an alliance with Team Penske. Blaney moved to the No. 12 Ford for Roger Penske this season and has had solid results.

Blaney has led 418 laps this season and is 11th in the points standings. He won his fourth career pole.

Kevin Harvick joins Blaney on the front row. He leads the series with five wins.

Jamie McMurray, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch complete the top five.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

