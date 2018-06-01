Self-proclaimed pedophile running for Congress in Virginia

A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.

Nathan Larson told the Huffington Post that he also raped his late ex-wife and thinks all women should be classified as property.

He called himself a quasi-neoreactionary libertarian candidate on his website - which has since been taken down.

He told the Huffington Post that he believes women have rape fantasies and that he wants to protect “benevolent white supremacy.” He also wants to legalize both incestuous marriage and child porn.

"A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it...People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds," Larson told the Huffington Post.

In 2009, Larson pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the U.S. president, according to the Washington Post. His criminal record prevented him from running for office - until his rights were restored last year by former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

