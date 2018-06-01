Self-proclaimed pedophile running for Congress in Virginia

A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward...More >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward reviving a June summit.More >>
Parents of students at Short Pump Middle School are angry after an unannounced active shooter drill that happened on Tuesday, May 29.More >>
Parents of students at Short Pump Middle School are angry after an unannounced active shooter drill that happened on Tuesday, May 29.More >>
The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Parking is tighter than ever, so Richmond is holding multiple community meetings this month to give you a chance to sound off on what should be done.More >>
Parking is tighter than ever, so Richmond is holding multiple community meetings this month to give you a chance to sound off on what should be done.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!More >>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
An unconfirmed tornado was caught on video crossing the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, May 31.More >>
An unconfirmed tornado was caught on video crossing the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, May 31.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.More >>
A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.More >>