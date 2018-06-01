Australian Smith stages another 67 at US Women's Open

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Sarah Jane Smith has extended her lead at the U.S. Women's Open.

The Australian shot a second straight 5-under 67 Friday at Shoal Creek, getting in her round before a weather delay.

Smith opened the day in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and Korean Jeongeun Lee. She's at 10-under 134 heading into the weekend after failing to make the cut in five of her previous six U.S. Women's Open tries.

Jutanugarn was at 6 under overall after four holes when play was halted. Lee fell back to 2 under with a second-day 75. Korean Su-Hyun Oh shot 70 and is also 6 under.

Smith has staged a strong comeback after missing the cut in five straight LPGA Tour events this year. She's got husband Duane on the bag as her longtime caddie.

