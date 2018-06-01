Australian Smith stages another 67 at US Women's Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Australian Smith stages another 67 at US Women's Open

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Sarah Jane Smith has extended her lead at the U.S. Women's Open.

The Australian shot a second straight 5-under 67 Friday at Shoal Creek, getting in her round before a weather delay.

Smith opened the day in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and Korean Jeongeun Lee. She's at 10-under 134 heading into the weekend after failing to make the cut in five of her previous six U.S. Women's Open tries.

Jutanugarn was at 6 under overall after four holes when play was halted. Lee fell back to 2 under with a second-day 75. Korean Su-Hyun Oh shot 70 and is also 6 under.

Smith has staged a strong comeback after missing the cut in five straight LPGA Tour events this year. She's got husband Duane on the bag as her longtime caddie.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

