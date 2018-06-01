AP source: No suspension for Cavs' Love for leaving bench

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, top, yells at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, bottom, during overtime of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 12...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The NBA will not discipline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area during an altercation at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

A person familiar with the decision said Friday the league ruled that Love left the bench to argue a flagrant foul call against teammate Tristan Thompson and not to join the altercation. He then retreated to the bench area immediately, so he did not deserve punishment. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced a ruling.

Yahoo Sports first reported the decision.

There has been no ruling yet on possible discipline for Thompson, ejected for committing a flagrant 2 foul against Golden State's Shaun Livingston. He then shoved the ball into Draymond Green's face before leaving the court.

The Warriors won Game 1 by 124-114 in overtime. Game 2 is Sunday night.

