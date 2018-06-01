AP source: No suspension for Cavs' Love for leaving bench - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AP source: No suspension for Cavs' Love for leaving bench

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, top, yells at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, bottom, during overtime of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 12... (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, top, yells at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, bottom, during overtime of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Warriors won 12...

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The NBA will not discipline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area during an altercation at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

A person familiar with the decision said Friday the league ruled that Love left the bench to argue a flagrant foul call against teammate Tristan Thompson and not to join the altercation. He then retreated to the bench area immediately, so he did not deserve punishment. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced a ruling.

Yahoo Sports first reported the decision.

There has been no ruling yet on possible discipline for Thompson, ejected for committing a flagrant 2 foul against Golden State's Shaun Livingston. He then shoved the ball into Draymond Green's face before leaving the court.

The Warriors won Game 1 by 124-114 in overtime. Game 2 is Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Trump: Why isn't Samantha Bee fired for 'horrible language'?

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:57 AM EDT2018-06-01 11:57:03 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:28:58 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Samantha Bee, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration screening of the television talk show at the Writers Guild Theatre in B...
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>
    President Donald Trump calls it a "total double standard" that comedian Samantha Bee wasn't fired for using a vulgar term to describe his daughter and top White House adviser, Ivanka Trump.More >>

  • Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

    Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:16:53 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:28:39 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FIlE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC's TV’s top comedy "Roseanne" has left a...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FIlE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC's TV’s top comedy "Roseanne" has left a...
    After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped her reruns, and her agency dropped her for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is vowing she's not finished. Whether anyone will have her is an open question.More >>
    After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped her reruns, and her agency dropped her for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is vowing she's not finished. Whether anyone will have her is an open question.More >>

  • Comedian Artie Lange spared prison term for drug charge

    Comedian Artie Lange spared prison term for drug charge

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:57:10 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:28:35 GMT
    Comedian Artie Lange has been spared a prison term for possessing heroin.More >>
    Comedian Artie Lange has been spared a prison term for possessing heroin.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly