Indiana-Duke, UNC-Michigan headline ACC/Big Ten Challenge - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Indiana-Duke, UNC-Michigan headline ACC/Big Ten Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Indiana visits Duke while North Carolina travels to Michigan to headline this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November.

The leagues released the schedule Friday, with the Hoosiers traveling to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 27. The Tar Heels visit the Wolverines the next day.

It is the second straight year those four teams have met in the three-day interconference series.

Other key matchups include Virginia visiting former Atlantic Coast Conference program Maryland and Purdue going to Florida State. There's also Louisville and first-year coach Chris Mack hosting Michigan State.

The rest of the schedule includes: Minnesota at Boston College, Nebraska at Clemson, North Carolina State at Wisconsin, Illinois at Notre Dame, Pittsburgh at Iowa, Virginia Tech at Penn State, Georgia Tech at Northwestern, Rutgers at Miami and Syracuse at Ohio State.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Holtby's playoff dominance goes beyond 'the save'

    Holtby's playoff dominance goes beyond 'the save'

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:21:27 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:30:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov laughs while speaking with the media during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov laughs while speaking with the media during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    Evgeny Kuznetsov was on the ice for Washington Capitals practice, 36 hours after leaving Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights clutching his left arm in pain.More >>
    Evgeny Kuznetsov was on the ice for Washington Capitals practice, 36 hours after leaving Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights clutching his left arm in pain.More >>

  • James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:27:02 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:30:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

    More >>

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

    More >>

  • Warriors withstand James' 51 points to win NBA Finals Game 1

    Warriors withstand James' 51 points to win NBA Finals Game 1

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:07:43 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:29:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, ...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, ...

    Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

    More >>

    Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly